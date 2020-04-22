GROVE, Okla. — With nine deaths and 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, Grove Nursing Center is one of the hardest hit nursing homes in Oklahoma.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it reported 49 cases among residents and 28 affecting staff members. The nursing home accounts for all nine deaths listed in Delaware County.
The latest deaths included a man and woman in the 50-64 age group and two men 65 years and older.
Nursing home officials reported the first case of the virus during the first full week of April. Residents and staff members underwent testing by the Delaware County Health Department on April 10. Initial results indicated 37 residents and 19 staff members tested positive for the illness. The numbers have continued to increase since then.
Calls left for the administrators at the Grove Nursing Center were not returned. Nor were requests for information from the Oklahoma Department of Health regarding COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Statewide numbers
Grove Nursing Center remains second in Okahoma, behind Grace Living Center in Norman, for the nursing home with the most residential cases.
As of Wednesday, Grace Living Center had 76 cases, with 71 attributed to residents, five to staff and 10 deaths. Third in line is Bartlesville Health and Rehab, with 47 residential cases, nine staff members and six deaths.
In total, 42 nursing home/long-term care homes in Oklahoma are reporting 597 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. The statewide breakdown includes 419 residents,178 staff members and 63 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,894 positive cases in Oklahoma and 170 deaths. Of those cases 1,772 cases were reported recovered — meaning they were not hospitalized or deceased 14 days after onset/report of the illness.
Delaware County, which borders Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri, continues to be a hot spot for the illness with 88 confirmed cases, nine deaths and 31 recovered cases. Nearby Ottawa County reports 28 cases, no deaths and 14 recovered individuals.
Impacting nursing homes
Dr. Doug Cox, a family physician and former state representative for District 5, which includes Grove, said like cruise ships, nursing homes — as well as other close living places — run the risk of having high numbers of illnesses.
Like the norovirus, or winter vomiting bug, on a cruise ship, COVID-19 spreads quickly in close quarters. The key to limiting exposure is washing hands, using hand sanitizer and to refrain from touching faces.
Cox said viruses are the “tiniest infection particles,” which is why heath care providers need to wear N95 or higher masks.
Earlier this month members of the Wyandotte Nation — led by Chief Billy Friend — donated 42 N95 masks to the staff of Grove Nursing Center. Cox is now employed as a physician in the tribe’s wellness center.
Part of the issue, Cox said, is that like many viruses, the means to treat COVID-19 have not been developed.
“For most people, it needs to run its course," he said.
Cox said even though Grove Nursing Center has 77 total cases, it does not mean there are 77 sick people needing acute care. Some who test positive may have mild symptoms or exhibit no symptoms of the respiratory illness.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. Those groups include people who live in a nursing home or long-term care center.
Cox said it’s hard to social distance in a group living environment, and even with the best practices, it’s hard because nursing home residents often need hands-on care because they cannot take care of themselves.
Cox said it is also important to remember a “vast amount of infected people do survive.”
