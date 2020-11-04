Missouri’s governor has started an independent investigation into the handling of COVID-19 cases in Missouri’s veterans homes after 87 veterans have died of the disease in the state's seven homes since Sept. 1.
Nine veterans have died in that time frame of COVID-19 in the Mount Vernon Veterans Home, according to email information provided by Missouri Veterans Commission spokesman Jamie Melchert.
As of Monday, the state indicated there were two residents with active cases of COVID-19 at the home and three staff members in isolation at their own homes with the disease. Twenty-six staff members have recovered.
Gov. Mike Parson called for an independent external review of the operations of the homes last month and hired the St. Louis law firm of Armstrong Teasdeal to lead the probe.
“A summary level report of our findings will be made public at the conclusion of the review,” said Brian Kayvney, an attorney with the firm. “I have to be respectful of the veterans and their families, so that’s all I can really say at this time.”
The Missouri Veterans Commission said the governor ordered the probe to “assess their performance and to identify steps to improve management and prevent further COVID-19 transmission.” The review began on Oct. 12.
Out of the seven veterans homes in Missouri, six were reporting deaths as of Monday.
Only the veterans home in St. Louis has had no COVID-19 deaths reported since Sept. 1.
In addition to the nine deaths at the Mount Vernon home:
• Cape Girardeau reported 29 deaths.
• Cameron reported 22 deaths.
• St. James reported 19 deaths.
• Warrensburg reported seven deaths.
• Mexico reported one death.
The Missouri Veterans Commission said that until Sept. 1, only one COVID-19-related death of a resident of a Missouri veterans home had been reported. That death was at the St. Louis home in April.
The commission said it restricted access to visitors, vendors and volunteers at all state veterans homes on March 7 when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Missouri.
“MVC implemented extensive training and established infectious disease protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include twice daily temperature checks and contact interviews with all Veterans Home employees,” the commission said in a written release. As testing became more widely available, the commission began COVID-19 testing for both staff and veterans on May 26.
“To help veterans keep socially engaged with family and loved ones, all MVC Veterans Homes facilitated no-contact window visits as well as FaceTime social media interactions as soon as access to their facilities was restricted," the release said. "In August, MVC began outdoor visits with family members and loved ones as conditions permitted. All outdoor visits included a screening process and wearing masks.”
Information
The Missouri Veterans Commission, a division of the Department of Public Safety, operates seven state veterans homes, five state veterans cemeteries and the Veterans Services Program. For more information, call 573-751-3779, or visit www.mvc.dps.mo.gov or www.facebook.com/MissouriVeteransCommission.
