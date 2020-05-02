There has not been an outbreak at a nursing home or congregate living site in the Joplin area, according to data just released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The agency began listing that information separately on its website Friday.
The state has had 79 outbreaks in long-term care homes, DHSS reported, with 58 of those occurring in St. Louis County and St Louis City. Nearby St. Charles County has reported nine outbreaks.
Other counties reporting outbreaks are Adair, Cass, Franklin (2 outbreaks), Greene, Jackson (2 outbreaks), Jefferson, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Platte, and Scott.
An outbreak is defined as any site with a minimum of two residents with COVID-19. These are laboratory-confirmed cases in persons who did not have COVID-19 diagnosed before arrival at the home.
Information on additional types of congregate living facilities is still being collected and will be posted on the website later as it is confirmed.
Congregate living facilities include skilled nursing homes, intermediate care homes, assisted living centers and residential care centers that provide nursing or convalescent care.
The state report does not list the number of confirmed coronavirus-related cases or deaths at the sites. But local health officials have confirmed that more than three dozen nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in Missouri, including 16 at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles, 10 at Grandview Health Care in Washington, five at Morningside East assisted living center in Springfield and five at Parc Provence, a long-term care facility in St. Louis County.
Nationally, more than 11,000 nursing home deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
Missouri on Saturday reported 8,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 351 deaths, according to the state health department. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases, though, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
While many businesses across the state are preparing to reopen on Monday as part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to return in phases, experts at health departments have said nursing homes may need to continue restrictions on access and other safety protocols.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
