President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday of a vaccine mandate for all staff of the nation’s 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid participating nursing homes is a game-changer for Joplin area nursing homes who were struggling to get their staff to vaccinate.
Biden announced the requirement two days after the AARP asked for a vaccine mandate for nursing home staff and cited statistics that put Missouri at No. 47 out of 50 states in rate of vaccination among nursing home staff at 46.8%.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency charged with writing the rules governing nursing homes that accept federal funds, said it is developing an emergency regulation requiring staff vaccinations, and the rule should be ready sometime in late September.
“The regulation will become effective upon publication,” the agency said in a written statement in response to questions from The Joplin Globe.
“CMS strongly encourages nursing home residents and staff members to get vaccinated as the agency undergoes the necessary steps in the rule-making process over the course of the next several weeks,” the statement said. “CMS expects nursing home operators to act in the best interest of residents and their staff by complying with these new rules, which the agency expects to issue in September. CMS also expects nursing home operators to use all available resources to support employees in getting vaccinated, including employee education and vaccination clinics, as they work to meet this staff vaccination requirement.”
Low vaccination rates
Nursing homes in the Joplin area say they’re doing everything they can to get the number of employees who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 up as the pandemic continues to rage.
The vaccination rate among nursing home residents is above 70% in nearly all nursing homes in the area. COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths among nursing home residents have almost disappeared since early 2021, indicating the effectiveness of the vaccines according to some nursing home officials.
But vaccine hesitancy among more than half the workers in those nursing homes continues.
The vaccination rates in the states surrounding Missouri were 44.7% in Oklahoma, 53.6% in Kansas and 55.8% in Arkansas.
Most nursing homes in the Joplin area are reporting vaccination rates among employees at between 40% and 50%.
“AARP is calling on nursing homes to require vaccinations for staff and residents,” said Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP’s executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer, in a statement. “The low levels of staff vaccinations in particular creates an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments. and facilities must ensure all residents are vaccinated, including providing vaccines to newly admitted residents.”
Vaccine mandate
The owners of several area nursing homes said they are working to increase voluntary vaccinations among employees, but only one has taken the step to mandate that employees be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.
Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, the company that owns Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, reported that 49% of the employees at Spring River are vaccinated, despite the company announcing in April that employees will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu by Nov. 15 or risk losing their job.
“We announced it relatively early. Our thought was to give people the necessary time to learn the information they need to make the decision,” Dickison said. “We also know that when you give a decent amount of time like that people will take it. So we’re still working with our folks to get our vaccination rate to what we want it to be.”
Dickison said some employees pushed back, but very few are saying they’re leaving in full opposition to the mandate. He said prior to the president’s announcement on Wednesday that the company would accommodate employees who didn’t want the vaccine solely because it had not received final FDA approval by allowing them to sign a commitment to get the vaccine within two weeks of that final approval.
Jennifer Knecht, chief sales and marketing officer for Christian Horizons, said after the president’s announcement that she can’t say if that deadline will have to be changed or if that commitment to let employees wait until final FDA approval will change until the CMS publishes its emergency regulation.
“We may not be able to (wait for FDA approval),” Knecht said. “Obviously I can’t speak to that with 100% clarity because we haven’t actually seen the specific details from CMS. As soon as we do, certainly we could speak more eloquently. We will be following our regulators’ guidance.”
Other homes
Jeff Bell, administrator at St. Luke’s Nursing Center in Carthage, said 42% of the employees at his facility are vaccinated as of Thursday. The vaccination rate is 66% among residents of the facility. He said that rate was 100% in St. Luke’s assisted living center but lower in the skilled nursing wing.
“I would love if all my team members were vaccinated,” Bell said. “Especially with the current staffing issues, it makes it really hard to mandate a vaccine in my opinion because if you do that and people leave then how are you going to have staff availability to take care of residents.”
Bell said many employees at St. Luke’s are women who are concerned about information they’ve heard about the vaccine affecting pregnancy in some way or another. Health experts have said the vaccines are safe for pregnant women.
On Monday, Bell said St. Luke’s, which is a locally owned independent nursing facility, was not willing to mandate vaccines. On Thursday, after the president’s announcement, Bell said he was disappointed that the mandate didn’t apply to all health care workers, and was concerned about the impact the mandate would have on staffing.
“I think it does make us concerned for how it will affect our ability to recruit new team members,” Bell said. “It’s definitely a concern and it makes it tough. The problem we have is not that someone leaves and goes to another facility, they leave and are getting out of health care. They leave here and go to work at Walmart or whatever, so is that going to be a trend for facilities.”
Joe Perkins, spokesman for Northport Health Services, which owns Carthage, Webb City and Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Centers, said 43% of employees at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation are vaccinated, 46% of employees at the Carthage center and 47% of employees in Joplin are vaccinated.
The rates among residents are 82% in Webb City, 75% in Carthage and 77% in Joplin.
The website for Carthage Health and Rehabilitation offers videos and information about the vaccine, $50 Visa gift cards for employees that get vaccinated at clinics offered by the company and other financial incentives to encourage vaccination.
“We’re doing everything we know how to do,” Perkins said. “When we get down to the point where we’re paying people, we’re giving away gift cards, if you hit a certain percentage in your facility we have drawings for big prizes, all kinds of cash incentives and it still results in these kinds of numbers.”
Perkins said he understood the need for the mandate, but he is concerned about the impact on staffing for all the nursing homes under Northport’s umbrella.
“We will roll out free in-facility clinics to make it easy, convenient, accessible,” Perkins said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make this an easy lift for employees. But then if some percentage of them leave, we have to conduct a recruiting program like we’ve been having to do all along. We’re staying sufficiently staffed, but it’s because we’re constantly recruiting. We will face an issue of recruiting sufficient people to continue to meet needs.”
