Area nursing homes, the sites of so much heartache and struggle for much of the past eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic, are slowly starting to readmit visitors as the rate of positive cases goes down in Jasper County.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which manages the response of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the federal government, says the case positivity rate for COVID-19 in Jasper County has been around 8% for the past two weeks, below the 10% threshold set for shutting off visitation to residents of nursing homes.
“That helps us to be able to provide indoor visitation for our residents and families, and that’s been a huge plus,” said Jeff Bell, administrator at St. Luke’s Nursing Center in Carthage. “If the resident has been doubly vaccinated — if they have received both their vaccines and they’re past their two-week window after their second dose — then they have the opportunity to hug a family member that visits them. I can’t tell you how much that has really helped. Everyone still has to stay masked, but they have the ability to hug that loved one, so that has been well received. and that’s probably the understatement of the year.”
Falling case counts
Joe Perkins, spokesman for Northport Health Services, which owns health and rehabilitation centers in Carthage, Webb City and Joplin, said those three facilities have gone weeks since they reported their last cases of COVID-19 among residents.
“One of the bright spots is how long we’ve gone without infections, without a positive test,” Perkins said. “In Joplin, it’s been 98 days since we had a positive resident. At Webb City, it’s been 96 days since we had a positive resident. Now at Carthage, we had one 14 days ago. We still handle positive cases in the same way, we will still do the isolation and other treatments necessary, but obviously we’re in a much better place to handle it now.”
At St. Luke’s, Bell said his facility hasn’t seen a positive COVID-19 case in a resident since Jan. 1.
The news is just as good among employees. Bell said St. Luke’s hasn’t seen a positive case among employees since December.
Perkins said it has been 91 days since Joplin Health and Rehabilitation saw a positive case in an employee, 48 days for the center in Webb City and 44 days in Carthage.
The numbers compare to a period from early summer to winter last year, when these facilities saw dozens of cases and deaths from COVID-19. The latest numbers show that Joplin Health and Rehabilitation had three deaths from COVID-19, Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center had seven deaths, Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center had eight deaths and St. Luke’s had 21 deaths. Spring River Christian Village, an assisted-living facility in Joplin, also had 21 deaths from the disease, all in early summer.
Vaccinations are being distributed in nursing centers, and residents and staff were the first in Missouri to be eligible for a vaccine. Perkins said 58% of Joplin Health and Rehab residents have been vaccinated, 70% of residents in Carthage Health and Rehab, and 73% of residents at the Webb City center. At St. Luke’s, the resident vaccination rate is about 80%.
“The only reason people are not being vaccinated is because they won’t take the vaccine,” Perkins said. “We have supply; we’ve been holding the regular clinics to get this done. It is a resistance of people to take the vaccine. We have persuasive programs going, medical directors speaking to families; we’re spending a great deal of money promoting the fact that you ought to have the vaccination.”
Perkins said nursing homes across the nation were “the canary in the mines” when it came to the pandemic.
“The most vulnerable population got hit hardest first,” he said. “The assumption that a lot of people made was, ‘Well, that’s because nursing homes aren’t doing a good job,’ but the issue was the nursing homes were getting the front of this wave before anyone else was. What we see now is ... with higher levels of vaccination and the care that’s been given, the nursing homes are actually becoming better, faster than the rest of the population.”
What comes next
Perkins said people have to make appointments to visit loved ones in the three health and rehab centers, and visitation is limited to 20 minutes.
“They get a 20-minute appointment for a maximum of two people in one of the common areas inside, assuming the county positivity rate allows visitation,” Perkins said. “Outside visitation can occur at any time with an appointment. Visitation in nursing homes is still tied to the positivity rate in the county where the home is located.”
Bell, at St. Luke’s, said his facility has similar rules, with time and space limits on visits.
“We can do outdoor visitation if the weather’s good,” Bell said. “That’s the preferred method. Then sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate, so we do scheduled indoor visits as well. We can only let a certain number of people inside the building, and we try to eliminate visitors being in the halls.”
At Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, visitors are being allowed, and outdoor visits are preferable but arrangements for indoor visits can be made when weather makes it necessary, officials there said in a release.
Bell said he and his staff look forward to things getting closer to normal, but he doesn’t think the situation will ever return to pre-pandemic times — with people visiting nursing homes whenever they want, with no precautions.
Perkins said he sees limits being further loosened when the vaccination rate in the community reaches 70% to 75%.
“At that point, transmission levels go down tremendously, assuming we don’t get new variants,” Perkins said. “I don’t think we ever go back to fully the way it was before. I think we’re going to have periods where there will be outbreaks, and there will be mask warnings like we get tornado warnings. ... I think that may be part of the new normal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.