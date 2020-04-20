Certified nursing and health care assistants working inside nursing homes continue to wage war against the COVID-19 pandemic and have been doing so for quite some time. Sadly, most Americans are oblivious to what these workers do or the critical jobs they perform each day.
That was the message Lori Porter wanted the public to hear Monday afternoon during a news conference held across the street from Spring River Christian Village in Joplin. Porter is the co-founder and CEO of The National Association of Health Care Assistants, the Carl Junction-based association that represents 20,000 nursing assistants and caregivers nationwide.
“We have it on good authority that the nursing home profession across the nation will probably be dealing with COVID-19 clear into the fall,” Porter said. “Hospital (officials) may be reporting less cases (each day); that’s not what’s happening inside nursing homes.
“Nursing homes are being hit by COVID-19 like no one else, and the American public doesn’t understand nursing homes and what they are going through and the challenges they’re facing,” she continued.
Both certified nursing assistants and health care assistants — who make up the largest group working inside America’s health care centers — provide 90% of the direct patient care to nursing home residents. Because of this hands-on care, their exposure rate to COVID-19 is much higher than what other health care professionals face, Porter said.
“Deaths are much higher due to underreporting and undertesting that’s happening in nursing homes across the nation,” Porter said. “We will see more cases, both in staff and in the residents themselves.”
According to The New York Times, more than nursing home 36,500 residents and staff members have contracted COVID-19, and more than 7,000 have died of it. The first two virus-related deaths in the United States were residents at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a home for the elderly in Washington state. Worldwide, thousands of elderly residents, who are most vulnerable to the virus, are believed to have died after contacting COVID, due mostly to the age of the residents, access to shared rooms and using common dining areas. Closer to home, 44 residents and 19 staff members at Grove Nursing Center in Northeast Oklahoma tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“Nurses and doctors see a patient in the hospital maybe one to three shifts. For people that work inside a nursing home, (patients) are their family,” Porter said.
The reason Porter chose to hold her news conference across from Spring River Christian Village has to do with her father having been cared for by the home’s CNAs before he died there 16 years ago: “And when these residents are dying ... the (CNAs) are grieving in a different way than other medical professionals are.”
As of Sunday, American nursing homes are now required to report coronavirus cases directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials, Porter said. Before Sunday, the federal agency had not previously tracked the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. There are currently 15,000-plus nursing homes caring for 1.3 million residents in the U.S., according to CDC statistics.
“We were on a call with the CDC (last week), who reached out to us to discuss CNAs and what their needs are on the front lines,” Porter said. “We were glad to hear from the CDC — for the first time in our 25-year existence.” That call and the educational information they will soon be providing nationwide, “should have come forever ago,” she said.
While he hopes CNAs will at some point reach the same level of public adulation as nurses and doctors do now, Drake Taylor, a CNA with the NAHCA, said the public must first understand what CNAs do. Essentially, a nursing home would not survive without the work CNAs provide on a day-to-day basis.
“CNAs do everything that we do for ourselves every day, (but) they're doing it for someone else — brushing their teeth to helping them walk to the dining room to even helping them drink water,” Taylor said.
Added Porter: CNAs “are wiping the noses, drying the eyes, cleaning up bodily fluids — all day long, working double shifts. This is 9-1-1 for America’s nursing homes. It is time for this nation to stand up and support nursing homes.”
