With little else to do because of stay-at-home orders, some area residents may be making frequent visits to the kitchen fridge.
Emotional eating is a popular way for people to soothe or suppress the stress in their lives. With the anger, boredom, sadness, loneliness, fear and uncertainty that have been exposed by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, eating salty or sugary snacks is one of the few pleasures remaining to the masses.
While that bowl of ice cream or bag of chips may taste heavenly, they are not doing anything good for one's mind or body, nutritionists say.
What Joplin area residents should be doing, said Whitney Kitchell, Freeman Health System clinical nutritionist, is eating balanced, nutritious meals that boost the body’s immune system against the disease caused by the coronavirus and other diseases.
“During this time of social distancing, most of us are taking fewer trips to the grocery store; we’re eating out less often, which means we’re eating at home more,” she said. “And at times, the foods and meals that we’re accustomed to cooking, we might find those ingredients out of stock.”
She recommends planning ahead before anything is purchased or prepared. That will help limit impulse shopping while at the store and will save money overall.
“Take an inventory of what you already have and create a list of meals and snacks that you could prepare with what you already have” stuck in the back of the pantry. “You might find that you don’t need quite as much as you initially thought.”
When planning meals for the days ahead, eat a variety of foods in a variety of forms. “Try to eat foods from all the different food groups,” Kitchell said. “It’s OK to eat things from fresh, frozen or canned varieties.”
Mix shelf-stable foods — such as pastas and rice — with canned vegetables or fruits. “An example of this that we really enjoy at our house is a vegetable fried rice,” she said. “I like to cook more rice than I need so that later I don’t have to cook quite as much because cooking every meal can be a little fatiguing.” By cooking a large amount of, say, brown rice, “the next day I can take that cooked rice and add to that my frozen mixed vegetables (or) I can drain a can of pineapples or mandarin oranges and make a really tasty fried rice dish.”
Extra pasta can be served with frozen broccoli and either canned chicken or tuna to make a family-size casserole dish, she said. Macaroni and cheese can be mixed with broccoli or lima beans.
“If you find that your pantry is stocked with more highly processed foods — canned chili, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles (or) maybe seasoned riced mixes — try pairing those with less processed foods. So if you’re going to have ramen noodles, maybe add lots of vegetables to make it like an … Asian-inspired stew.”
If you’re running short on meat, such as ground beef, try extending it by mixing it with pinto beans or lentils. This really works well in soups, meatloaf or as a chili, Kitchell said.
And if there’s too much food, with the possibility of it going to waste, go ahead and preserve it by freezing it. Most fruits, vegetables, bread and even milk can be frozen.
Haley Brannan, a dietitian with Freeman Health System’s Ozark Center, said nothing out there does the body better than fresh or frozen foods.
“Fresh is best, right?" she said. "If you don’t have access to fresh foods, frozen foods is actually an excellent, and sometimes better option, because it freezes those nutrients as they were when they were picked or harvested.”
While vitamins and supplements can be used daily to plug dietary gaps, fresh or frozen foods are loaded with nutrients, such as magnesium, calcium and vitamins A and C, she said. Your body gets a lot more of what it needs from a spinach salad than, say, a bowl full of bright-colored vitamin pills.
However, fresh foods may be a bit more difficult to purchase right now due to hoarding by some last month that forced stores to place limits on purchases of essential items like milk, meats and eggs. That’s where farmers markets can help.
“I am a complete believer that the food we eat makes the quality of our lives better or worse,” said Rachael Lynch, manager of the award-winning Webb City Farmers Market. She said now is a perfect time to improve eating habits across the board. “The concern that there is no vaccine or medicine effective for COVID-19 should only highlight the importance of powering up our immune systems so it can get the job done. A diet of incomplete foods or foods packed with preservatives actually make it harder for our bodies to function properly. Eating a diet that is balanced in fiber, vitamins, minerals and protein is the best way to strengthen our immune system.”
Immune-supportive foods currently in season at the market include spinach, green garlic, sweet potatoes and carrots. The market “is loaded with farms bringing the area’s freshest produce, picked and brought fresh from the farms — in some cases only hours — before you can take it home to enjoy it,” she said.
The Webb City Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The full season launches April 25, with the operation being open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Skipping snacks
While you never want to a miss a meal, it’s not a bad idea to skip a few snacks.
“One way to curb our mindless snacking would be to create or stick to some form of routine,” Freeman Health System’s Whitney Kitchell said. “Try to eat balanced meals. This can also help reduce your snacking because you’re going to get a variety of nutrients so you will feel full longer.”
When you’re at home and find yourself reaching for a snack, Kitchell said, ask yourself if you are hungry. If the answer is yes, then by all means eat. If the answer is no, ask yourself why you’re eating. If you’re eating because your stressed or bored, “maybe try changing the activity you were just doing for the last 20 minutes,” she said. “Try something more engaging and see if that changes your answers on that ‘are you hungry’ question.”
