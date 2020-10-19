Everything was coming together for a great Halloween.
This year, it is on a Saturday — no school to worry about the next day. There's also a full moon that night.
But with COVID-19 numbers growing across the region, officials in some area communities, including Joplin and Pittsburg, Kansas, are urging families to consider alternatives and, barring that, to take precautions to stay safe.
Trick-or-treating isn't prohibited in the area, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this year warned that traditional Halloween activities could increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 and advised homeowners and others to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
It also recommends pumpkin carving with family, decorating the house, holding an outdoor scavenger hunt or having a virtual Halloween contest as alternatives with less risk than going door to door.
Elsewhere in the country, some communities have banned trick-or-treating.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday reported nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases over the past week. On Saturday, the state reported a record 2,357 new cases of COVID-19, according to its online virus tracker. Sunday’s increase of 1,768 cases was smaller but still substantial. The state now has had more than 158,000 cases of the virus and nearly 2,600 deaths since the first fatality in March.
Lynn Onstott, Joplin's public information director, said that while trick-or-treating isn’t officially canceled this year, the city is encouraging residents to curb the spread of the illness by practicing social distancing, using hand sanitizer, avoiding large groups and wearing appropriate masks.
“We know this holiday is something kids and families have traditions, so they can do different types of activities for Halloween this year,” Onstott said. “Halloween is on a Saturday, which gives them the opportunity to do things during the day like pumpkin carving outside with their neighborhood or a scavenger hunt. But again, more outside activities, if possible.”
People who choose to go out for traditional trick-or-treating or to hand out candy are asked to sanitize often and wear Halloween-themed cloth masks instead of a costume mask. The CDC also recommends having individually bagged treats for children to take.
On the list to avoid are activities such as bobbing for apples or attending a large indoor party. Trunk-or-treat events in parking lots, trick-or-treating and going on hay rides are all listed as higher risk activities, according to the CDC.
“They can choose to sit out on their porch with a bucket of candy or use hand sanitizer between groups if they choose to hand out candy,” Onstott said. “Even with a Halloween mask, people should still be cautious. They’re not the same thing as the cloth-covered mask we encourage people to wear. One of the things we want to emphasize is that if you or someone in your household has been sick, this probably isn’t the year to participate.”
Another idea is to tour the neighborhood Halloween decorations without the exchange of candy or to share a large bag of candy among your own group, Onstott added.
In Kansas
COVID-19 cases are also increasing in Crawford County, where the spread has shifted from the younger, healthier population to the older, more at-risk population, the county health department announced this month.
“Halloween is approaching, and we want to let the public know we are following the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) guidelines for celebrating,” Dr. Timothy Stebbins, an emergency medicine specialist in Pittsburg, said in a statement. “It is important to us that we are able to keep our community open and safe, and to do that we must make smart choices.”
Officials with the city of Pittsburg are also following guidelines from the CDC. The annual candy exchange at Pittsburg City Hall has been canceled.
Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall said they had a spike in COVID-19 cases after college students returned back to school, and now the illness has spread to more of the higher risk groups in the community.
“We’re starting to see that now where there are people at risk because of their age or preexisting conditions that are in the hospital,” Hall said. “I wouldn’t say the hospitals are getting dangerously full, but it’s definitely something that the experts in the area are keeping their eye on and trying to reestablish the importance of social distancing. We want people to know that apathy is not our friend right now.”
Hall said they’re approaching a more difficult point in the pandemic because they are entering flu season. He recommends to keep the top four things in mind: respect the space of those around you, wash your hands, wear a cloth mask and keep 6 feet apart.
He also suggested avoiding haunted houses and indoor parties if possible.
“It doesn’t matter what your political views are at this point; it’s either wear a mask and practice safe distancing or businesses are going to start closing and bad things are going to happen,” Hall said. “We don’t want that. It’s been a very long year, and after talking with our county health officials, they want people to go out and enjoy Halloween, but ask that they do it in a safe manner.”
The surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations was so severe in the Kansas City area over the weekend that some hospitals refused ambulances due to a lack of space, according to officials with one of the region’s largest health care providers. Eight hospitals in Missouri and Kansas reported such high volumes of patients Wednesday night that they temporarily stopped accepting ambulances, said Dr. Marc Larson, operations director of St. Luke’s Health System’s COVID Response Team.
“We’re bursting at the seams in the metropolitan area, and really across the state and the region,” Larson said in a phone interview last week.
The full list of the CDC’s best holiday safety practices can be found online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
