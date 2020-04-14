OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical experts say Oklahoma’s 100-plus death toll from COVID-19 could be higher than the official tally if the state isn’t conducting autopsies on people found dead in their homes.
Dr. Mo Som, OSU Medicine chief of staff, said last week that Oklahomans are being aggressively screened when they arrive at hospitals for treatment. But if an individual dies at home, there’s no definitive way to determine if it was a death secondary to a COVID-related illness without an autopsy, she said.
“We can’t count for all of the individuals that are in the community that may have actually died within the community, and they actually hadn’t reached a health care facility to be tested,” Som said. “It really depends on if those individuals are going for autopsy or not if you can actually truly determine if their death was related to a COVID-related illness.”
She also said other underlying conditions can play a role in the risk of Oklahomans having a potentially fatal illness.
“Not every death that is transpiring is 100% related to COVID-related illness,” Som said.
State officials said Tuesday only a limited number of Oklahomans are tested for COVID-19 after they die.
Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said her office is only collecting specimens from Oklahomans who showed symptoms prior to their deaths.
The agency will need 8,000 or more test kits a year and at least one more refrigerator to start testing deceased patients who weren’t showing symptoms or didn’t have a history of COVID-19 prior to death, she said.
While the state typically has between 35,000 and 40,000 deaths a year, the office brings in about 8,000 decedents a year for examination, Elliott said.
“Until such time we have these resources, we will swab cases with antemortem history (or) or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, but are unable to obtain specimens in all cases,” Elliott said.
As of Tuesday morning, the state Department of Health reported 108 Oklahomans had died from the virus. The state’s positive cases jumped to 2,184 and 488 people have been hospitalized since March.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasting models, meanwhile, revised its COVID-19 outlook on Tuesday.
The group’s modeling now predicts 929 Oklahomans will die of COVID-19 by Aug. 4 — assuming that the state continues full social distancing through May. That’s down from Friday's projection of 965 deaths.
Its models also now predict Oklahoma is 16 days away from seeing its peak case numbers and 17 days away from its maximum daily deaths.
Gov. Kevin Stitt last week said models were predicting an April 21 peak in Oklahoma cases. He said social distancing policies were driving down case numbers, flattening the modeling curves and reducing the expected surge on hospitals.
State officials have used the institute’s models to help drive planning.
Modeling forecasts aim to show how extensive the infection will be, when it will peak and the expected timing of deaths. They try to help local, state and hospital leaders better prepare.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
