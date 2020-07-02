A spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the Joplin area has resulted in an influx of hospitalized patients in recent weeks, but local hospitals say they are well-equipped to handle their current caseloads.
Paula Baker, president and CEO at Freeman Health System, reported in a Thursday media briefing that Freeman was up to 25 hospitalized patients with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Freeman had empty COVID-19 beds for most of March before the area started experiencing a spike in positive cases in June, a month that saw Joplin ranked as the nation’s No. 1 hotspot for the rate of COVID-19 growth for several weeks.
“I want to assure you that we are more than equipped to handle this at Freeman,” Baker said. “We have everything we need to take care of patients with COVID or who are suspected of having COVID. We have a safe environment in which to treat people.”
Baker’s sentiment was echoed by Dr. Robert McNab, medical director for Freeman’s COVID-19 unit, who said that Freeman is well-prepared to meet the needs of individuals in the community.
“Our (personal protective equipment) supplies are rock solid,” McNab said. “We have continuously increased our services to take care of this surge. We have definitely seen a spike in the community. The good news is that those people that are ill in the hospital ... really, they’re significant enough to be in the hospital, but the vast majority of them are really not critically ill. Of the 25 of them that are in the hospital today, about 6% of them are in a critically ill condition.”
Freeman is continuing to look at plans for how to handle the caseload in the coming weeks and months if numbers continue to climb. One option, according to a statement by Freeman, is transferring COVID-19 patients to CoxHealth in Springfield if Freeman has reached capacity.
But residents of Joplin and its surrounding areas have a job to do, too, in order to help flatten the curve, Baker said.
“I think that what we need to do as a community is continue to practice safe and prudent habits,” Baker said. “We need to continue our social distancing, we need to wear masks when we’re out in public and do everything we can to protect ourselves, our families and each other. But I am very proud of the way our local communities have been responding and have really stepped up those cautionary procedures.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin has had an average of 15 to 18 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 per day in the past week, according to infection preventionist Dr. Donna Stokes.
“The good news is we have been able to have patients discharged to go home and complete their home isolation,” Stokes said. “So that’s good news — they’re well enough to go home. But it seems like just as soon as we have another discharge, we’ll have another individual or two come into the emergency room that requires hospitalization.”
Stokes added that Mercy would “definitely be able to accommodate” as many as 20 COVID-19 patients per day. However, the exact capacity of patients the hospital can manage at a time fluctuates.
“Our hospital capacity depends on our staffing capability,” she said. “So that is going to vary a little bit from day to day. But we do have a floor that is completely dedicated to managing our COVID-positive patients. I can’t tell you that there is a set (capacity) number that we can get to and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we can’t manage any more.’ It depends on a day-to-day evaluation of the severity of the patients in the building and the staff that we have to manage that.”
In the case that the caseload is so great that it’s no longer manageable, Mercy’s Joplin hospital has a contingency plan to transfer patients to other Mercy hospitals.
“We already had plans in place, and those plans are still in place,” Stokes said. “Those plans would benefit the health care facilities in the community. So there are contingency plans for how we would manage additional patients if that need definitely arises. The good thing for us here at Mercy, we have facilities that are very close. There’s always the possibility that, if we’re at capacity, we could transfer to another Mercy facility that isn’t at capacity.”
