OKLAHOMA CITY — Even as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol on Monday with plans to finalize months of redistricting efforts, nearly a thousand Oklahomans packed the halls with a different legislative agenda in mind.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates aren't on the special session agenda this week, but that didn’t deter attendees who packed a rally and filled the hallways with chanting, cheering, singing and booing. They waved signs with slogans including “My body, I call the shots” and “I went from essential to expendable.” Many of those at the rally said they planned to meet with lawmakers Monday afternoon.
“It’s pretty obvious that there are a large number of Oklahomans who don’t want the vaccine mandates,” said Tom Salmon, of Tahlequah. “Some of them are against vaccines in general, but probably for the majority, that’s not the problem. The problem is the government trying to make up an excuse to force something on us.”
Salmon, who carried a sign reading, “I have natural immunity,” said his whole family contracted COVID-19 in August. They’ve all recovered.
He said he traveled nearly 200 miles to the Capitol to attend the rally because he was concerned about vaccine mandates. He also said he’d run into five like-minded people he also knows from Tahlequah.
“I personally don’t want (the vaccine),” he said. “But I can understand that it could be beneficial for some other people who think differently or maybe they have a medical reason.”
Lawmakers, meanwhile, planned to spend five days at the Capitol, meeting their constitutional duty to approve new legislative and congressional maps and set new Dec. 31 residency requirements in order to run for state Legislature or county commissioner.
Vaccines were not on the special session agenda set by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, who was passing by the rally, said he would have liked the Legislature to address vaccine issues and gauge where the legislators stood. West said Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor are likely waiting to see if they can first handle the issue through court action.
“When we come back into session, if it hasn’t been taken care of by then, I’m sure there will be a lot of bills to at least try to address it,” West said.
West said Monday’s rally shows how important the issue is to Oklahomans, and that they view such “overreaches and encroachments on personal freedom” as a big deal, West said.
Michael Velez, of Harrah, said he and his father both work for federal facilities, and both of their jobs are affected by President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Velez said he’s not going to get the vaccine and is seeking a religious exemption ahead of Biden’s Nov. 22 deadline for federal employees to be fully vaccinated.
“I oppose the mandate,” Velez said. “If you want to get it, that’s your choice. If you don’t want to get it, that’s your choice as well.”
Ryan Walters, who serves on Stitt’s Cabinet as state secretary of education, said parents should always be the ones making the decision on whether their child is vaccinated or wears a mask to school.
“I think parents are very concerned about having their rights taken from them,” said Walters, who also teaches in McAlester. “Parents know their child best. Parents need to be the ones making the decisions for their child, whether it’s wearing a mask, whether it’s taking a vaccine.”
