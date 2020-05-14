Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.