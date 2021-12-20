The presence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Missouri wastewater samples, indicating that the strain is spreading across the state, health officials announced late last week.
Omicron was detected in two sets of samples: one collected Dec. 8 from a wastewater treatment facility sewershed in Buchanan County and another collected Dec. 7 from a wastewater treatment facility sewershed in Jackson County.
In both systems, 2% of the COVID-19 viral strands were identified as having mutations associated with omicron, health officials said.
The first case of omicron to be identified in Missouri was confirmed Dec. 5 in the St. Louis area.
"As we anticipated, due to the known high transmissibility, the omicron variant is in Missouri communities," said Donald Kauerauf, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. "Understanding that omicron is in our state, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking proven measures to protect ourselves from this and the delta virus that continues to be the dominant variant."
Sampling of wastewater — a partnership of the state health department, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri — began in February as a way to monitor COVID-19 trends across the state. Using a technique called high throughput sequencing, researchers look for mutations in segments of the virus's spike protein RNA, which are compared with mutations in known variants. The test results are updated weekly.
Much of omicron's impact, including the severity of the disease it causes, is still unknown and is being studied around the world. Missouri health officials have said that delta remains the dominant variant in the state for now.
Kauerauf urged residents to get vaccinated or to get their booster dose. With the upcoming holidays, residents also are asked to stay home if sick and wear a mask indoors in areas of high community transmission.
"These are the same measures we've recommended all along and continue to be effective in decreasing your chance of getting sick and being hospitalized," he said.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available to everyone 5 and older; booster doses are available to those 16 and older. To get a vaccine:
• Check for appointments at vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type.
• Call the federal COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233, or TTY 1-888-720-7489. Help is available in multiple languages.
• Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.
• Call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
