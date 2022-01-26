Omicron, a highly contagious coronavirus variant that causes COVID-19, continues to drive a regional surge in cases that keeps hospitals and their emergency departments brimming with patients.
"We all know the omicron variant is a very contagious one, so we have seen our numbers spike really since Thanksgiving," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, on Wednesday.
Freeman had 51 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, two of them on ventilators, Baker said. With the 60 admitted to Mercy Hospital Joplin, that brought the total count to 111.
But hundreds more have been stricken with the fast-moving variant, which is generally considered to pack less severe effects than previous versions of the coronavirus among those who have been vaccinated.
"To give you an idea of the contagious nature of this, I will tell you that we have tested almost 100,000, and almost 20,000 are positive. That's about a 20% positivity rate. So we know this variant is very contagious. We're seeing it. We're seeing it all across our local communities and across the region," Baker said.
That is reflected in the numbers reported for Jasper County. The county health department's COVID-19 dashboard shows a pandemic peak in one-day case numbers Tuesday of 496 new cases. That is nearly four times the largest one-day total of 138 recorded for the county Jan. 7, 2021.
New cases among Joplin residents were reported at 166 on Tuesday, raising the active case number to 429 on the city's dashboard. Joplin's pandemic peak came Jan. 20 with 361 new cases that day. Total active cases for that day were not available.
Newton County reported 74 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total of active cases above Joplin's at 518.
Dr. Rob McNab, director of the COVID-19 unit at Freeman, said omicron is the most prevalent COVID-19 variant reported by the health department as being detected from Joplin-area wastewater tests. He said it makes up about 90% of the variants found in regional wastewater tests.
Treatments such as monoclonal antibody treatments are not effective against omicron and have been phased out, he said. Some new drugs that counter it have been developed, but they are in short supply right now, McNab said.
Vaccinations and boosters are still important weapons against infection and spread, Baker said.
"So if you haven't done that, this is something very, very important to consider," she said.
She added that it also is still recommended to maintain social distancing in public, wear a mask, avoid people who are sick and, for those who are sick, not go around other people.
"All of these things we know work. They are proven to work to help stop the spread of COVID," Baker said.
She said she is optimistic that this surge will, like past waves, subside in upcoming weeks.
