Be patient.
That's the word from bicycle businesses around the region that say the past couple of months have given them a ride like no other.
"We have been very busy this spring with sales and repairs," said Debbie Johnson, who owns Bicycle Specialists at 1206 W. MacArthur Drive in Webb City with her husband, Perry. "It was record business — until we ran out of bikes. It came to a screeching halt, all brands."
Likewise for Blue's Bikes Co., 832 S. Main St. in Joplin.
"We ran out of bikes somewhere around the first of May," owner Mark Cox said. "We can't keep 24-inch kids bikes in stock at all."
And for all these shops, repairs are, as Cox said, "through the roof."
This is typically a busy time for cycling businesses, but this year, business jumped "exponentially," said Scott Moore, general manager of Urban Cycling Apparel, based in Joplin. The e-commerce business, which offers cycling apparel as well as some equipment and accessories, estimates business was up 200% over the prior April.
The company was expecting big shipments for Christmas, but those didn't arrive in time. However, that meant they were ready when the boom hit this spring and had merchandise when other businesses specializing in cycling apparel ran low.
"We were kind of upset it didn't come in, so our Christmas was down, but it worked out really because we had some really good product on some of the new styles," Moore said.
At Tailwind Cyclists, 1511 N. Broadway in Pittsburg, Kansas, bikes have sold out, and shipments have been delayed.
"I have bikes that are back-ordered through October," owner Roger Lomshek said. "Myself, and bike shops nationwide, have sold through more bikes in April than through the entire four months of summer."
Advised Johnson: "If anybody wants a bike, please be patient."
Why now?
With games and sports leagues canceled because of the pandemic, and with gyms and fitness centers closed through much of the spring, people who felt cooped up and wanted to stay active and fit turned to cycling, according to The NPD Group, a nationwide market research company that earlier this month reported double- and triple-digit sales increases for children’s and adult bicycles.
NPD reports increases for at-home gym equipment, including free weights, stationary bikes and yoga mats, but within the cycling market, it reported that "March sales were driven by children’s/BMX (up 56%) and adult leisure (up 121%) bikes. Providing the dual option to also use bicycles indoors, sales of trainers/rollers grew by 268%.
"Deemed essential businesses in many states during this period of shelter-in-place, independent bike shops saw a 20% increase in bike service/repair sales," NPD reported.
Locally, these bike businesses agree that cycling was on the upswing anyway, year over year, and spring is always a busy time, but Lomshek said "this has been different."
"They can't go anywhere, so they are trying to explore their communities," Cox added. "A bike is a great way to do that."
Nationwide, there were reports of blocklong lines outside some bike shops in large cities as customers looked for alternatives during the pandemic. For some, bikes were seen as a safe alternative to public transportation. The coronavirus also closed factories in Asia, disrupting supply chains as shops around the country were seeing record demand.
Cycling also is something families can do together, and in the midst of the pandemic, some adults have rediscovered the freedom and fun that they remember from cycling in their youth, notes Toby Teeter, owner of Urban Cycling Apparel, which Moore operates out of 522 Virginia Ave.
Regional influence
Some of the businesses said that Northwest Arkansas may be another factor pushing local sales. That region has become a cycling mecca, receiving national and international attention for its mountain bike trails and the Razorback Greenway, and that success is spilling into nearby regions.
"They are literally the best trails in the world," Lomshek said of Northwest Arkansas. "They have got something for everybody."
But Northwest Arkansas isn't the only area building trails. That's happening all over the country as local and national groups go forward with local extensions of existing trails and the coast-to-coast Great American being cobbled together by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
Locally, work has begun on a 2.7-mile extension of the Ruby Jack in northern Jasper County that connects Carthage, Oronogo and Carl Junction. The long-term vision of the Joplin Trails Coalition is to connect the Ruby Jack to the Frisco Greenway, which ties together Joplin and Webb City — meaning every larger city in the county could be connected by bike trails.
Cox, of Blue's Bikes, and others are working on trails in the Dover Hill area, and Neosho is working on a plan to add miles of single track, a skills loop and other features.
Lomshek said that has also helped sales because there are more "safe-riding options."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.