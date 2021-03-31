GIRARD, Kan. — Nearly 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Crawford County, Kansas, and local health officials don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon with vaccination clinics.
Kansas moved into its final phase of the vaccination rollout plan on Friday, making it the eighth state for the vaccine to be available to all people 16 and older.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates in Crawford County have been declining for weeks, and there are currently 29 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the local health department. Pittsburg State University only reported one new positive COVID-19 case in the nine symptomatic students tested at Bryant Student Health Center in the week leading up to Wednesday.
“Right now, we have about one-third of our county population vaccinated,” said Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Department director and deputy health officer. “A lot of them are the 65-and-up age group, but they came in throngs. The 65-plus did really well. Almost all of our clinics, up until today, were appointment only because we didn’t want people to come at once and be frustrated. We want people to have the best experience possible.”
The Crawford County department hosted several vaccine clinics this week, including a drive-thru style clinic Wednesday at the fairgrounds. At least 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were prepared for the clinic, which was held from noon to 6 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
Van Kam said the county has now hosted more than 20 vaccination clinics where a single dose hasn’t been wasted. It doesn’t take long to set up the clinics, maybe 20 to 30 minutes, she said.
“We’ve really hit the ground running, and that’s because we’ve had such an amazing, committed staff,” she said. “When we get that vaccine in, we plan a clinic. We’ve done a lot of impromptu clinics, so we haven’t wasted any vaccine. It’s all gone in arms. It’s definitely been our goal, so we can get that herd immunity going.”
Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman Health System’s COVID-19 unit in Joplin, said in a previous interview with the Globe that in order to reach herd immunity, anywhere from 50% to 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.
The county health department also hosted a clinic earlier in the day, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Center in Pittsburg. Wednesday’s clinic at the fairgrounds was off to a slow start with a few cars trickling in during the first two hours, but Van Kam said they hoped to see a large crowd once people got off work.
The health department coordinated the clinics with a team of community volunteers, retired health and emergency officials, as well as nursing students and staff from Pittsburg State University. Van Kam said they were able to vaccinate roughly 700 people last week during another clinic at the fairgrounds.
“We have a wonderful staff, and they’ve worked some very long hours in some tough conditions,” Van Kam said. “The last time we were at the fairgrounds, it was pouring rain. Cars were bumper to bumper.”
Bethany Walter, 21, of Kansas City, is a senior nursing student at PSU who helped assist with her first vaccination clinic on Wednesday. Once she graduates in May, she’ll be working in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.
“I received my first dose of Pfizer a couple weeks ago, and I’ll get my second on April 6,” she said. “I feel like I’m at least halfway there. I’ll be excited to get the second one. We’ve even seen lower cases of the flu with people wearing masks and hand-washing.”
Linda Timme, a former dietitian with the county health department, may have retired last year, but she continues to be an active volunteer at the vaccination clinics.
“I think people are really excited to get it, and I’m glad the phases have opened up,” Timme said. “I do think Crawford County is doing a good job at keeping people informed. I think this is an idea of what community health is all about too.”
Blake and Lindsey VanLeeuwen, of Arma, only had to stick their arms out the car window to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The husband and wife said they’re both at low risk and wanted to wait until all of the phases opened up before getting a shot.
“The drive-thru was really awesome,” Lindsey VanLeeuwen said.
Several members of Blake Van Leeuwen’s family, including his grandparents and brother, had contracted the illness but have since recovered.
“This does kind of give me some peace of mind,” he said about the vaccine. “There’s a little worry about long-term effects, but it’s a nice feeling to know I got it taken care of.”
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at a clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Crawford County Health Department, 410 E. Atkinson Ave., in Pittsburg, and another will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday via the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in the parking lot across from the Lord’s Diner, 406 N. Locust St., in Pittsburg. No appointment is needed; vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
