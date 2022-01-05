Due to a significant increase in demand for at-home testing kits, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has temporarily suspended orders to update system accessibility.
Ordering for the kits through the state's website, health.mo.gov, will resume Thursday morning, health officials said. A limited supply of at-home test kits will be available for orders each day through January. If the ordering site says that day's limit has been reached, individuals are asked to check again the following day, health officials said.
The mailed at-home testing kit option is available to Missouri residents only. The tests were authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. An individual is able to order the free testing kit online, and the kit will be delivered to the home in two days. The kit is good for six months and comes with easy-to-follow instructions. Once the individual performs the collection by nasal swab, the testing kit needs to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is also free, and test results are provided via email.
Health officials are requesting that individuals only submit requests for immediate testing needs and ask that the kits not be stockpiled.
