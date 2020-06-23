If the Joplin City Council decides today to adopt an ordinance that requires protective masks to be worn in public, it will join a long list of communities that are using the strategy to beat down COVID-19 spikes.
It's a protection chosen by the state of Washington, many cities in Texas and Florida, and in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
"Our position at the city is take as many steps as you possibly can to make yourself and others safe," said the city's public information officer, Lisa Thurber.
"The goal of this ordinance really is to keep people safe and to support businesses in keeping people safe. A lot of our work is to make sure businesses have what they need and understand the need so that they can help their customers understand it as well," she said.
Fayetteville is located in Washington County, which along with nearby Benton County, are leading the state in the rise of new cases, said Matthew Petty, a city alderman. He won passage last week of a mask requirement there, where the county has confirmed more than 2,300 cases and had 18 deaths. Arkansas does not track the numbers of cases per city.
The spike has become so serious that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent four of its scientists there June 14 to help with large outbreaks in the county's hard-hit Latino and Marshallese communities.
"We take COVID-19 very serious. We have people suffering right now," Petty said.
Joplin's proposed ordinance also states that epidemiology experts say that masks can control the spread.
The measure says that "one key transmission method for the COVID-19 virus is through respiratory droplets that people expel when they breathe, speak, cough, or sneeze. Moreover, people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus and be asymptomatic but still be contagious. People can also be infected and contagious 48 hours before developing symptoms when they are pre-symptomatic. Many people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and do not recognize they are infected and contagious, and they can unintentionally infect others."
The ordinance would require that people over 6 years old wear a face covering when they leave their homes and are in businesses or other places in the presence of others who are not family members if they cannot stay at least 6 feet apart.
Enforcement is to focus first on educating and working to promote the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19. Businesses will be notified of the requirements. If noncompliance is found after everyone has been informed of the requirement and its purpose and given an opportunity to comply, the city would issue a warning by a civil citation if necessary.
Intentional noncompliance could bring a fine of up to $250.
The measure exempts:
• Children under age 6.
• For those who cannot wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
• While dining at a restaurant.
• While exercising outdoors or with other people who share the same household.
• When engaging in organized group or team sports, exercise or other physical activities where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask or observe social distancing, or during dental or medical services.
"The city is very troubled by the rise in cases that we’ve had in Joplin but also in Joplin’s region. Certainly, we are appreciating the scale of the risk and wanting to make sure that, as City Council acts, we are being very purposeful in the conversations we are having on how we move forward,” Mayor Ryan Stanley said Monday when he announced a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to consider the measure.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce, when asked how chamber members and businesses feel about the proposal, said, "I would say it is split between businesses that are eager to have someone to tell them what to do" so that they can protect employees and customers using the city's requirement as the reason. "And then there are people who feel differently in our community to have the right not to wear a mask."
He added, "There are communities switching to masks whose numbers are better than ours."
If enacted, the chamber will help support the effort by trying to make more masks available for distribution to businesses to give to employees and customers. The masks were previously commandeered from a supply headed here earlier.
The chamber, working with Springfield's chamber, KCU medical school, and using a grant from the Joplin Regional Foundation, ordered 52,000 masks to give out to businesses in the two communities when the outbreak started. The masks were ordered from China.
"When the masks reached the U.S., the federal government was requisitioning part of the orders. We were told it was for the federal stockpile and they are commandeering masks for hot spots that had a very urgent need.
"I tweeted today that Joplin donated 20,000 masks and now we're a hot spot."
Teeter said he has asked Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Billy Long's office to help retrieve masks for Joplin from the federal stockpile.
