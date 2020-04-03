To help offset the needs of local families affected by the economic stresses of COVID-19, staff at the Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest have made a commitment to provide 1 million additional meals over the next 90 days. This will be on top of the food bank's current average of 1 million to 1.2 million meals each month.
The ramped-up food offerings will be distributed mostly through local partner agencies such as Crosslines Ministries, Mission Joplin, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri and more. Additional drive-up mobile food pantries have been added to meet what Bart Brown, president and CEO, has called an unprecedented need.
“We’re having dozens of trucks of food shipped in weekly, without regard to cost, to make sure no one goes hungry,” Brown said. "We've changed all of our pantries' distribution to kind of a drive-by method to minimize physical contact. Our mobiles will act as a supplement to what we're already doing if need be."
In normal times, the food bank relies on the generosity of volunteers to run its daily operations to serve 28 counties in Southwest Missouri. While volunteer efforts have been suspended for now, the bank has hired 20 temporary workers instead, using a grant from Missouri Foundation for Health. Ten more workers can be hired to fulfill the requirements of the grant. These workers were hired after their previous employers temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
"We look at it as a win/win for all because it provides folks with a job while also providing a workforce to get all this extra food out," Brown said.
Up to 10 temporary workers per shift will sort and pack food in the organization's 100,000-square-foot warehouse, and will be able to maintain safe distances while working.
"There are a lot of folks around us who have never had to ask for help until now," Brown said. "Maybe they don't know how or don't want to, but we have the resources out there to keep people from going hungry."
He urged area residents to seek help on obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps, by calling the local hotline at 417-429-0853. The eligibility guidelines for Missouri's SNAP benefits have been temporarily relaxed to accept more families in need of immediate food assistance. A full explanation of the temporary changes is available at ozarksfoodharvest.org/programs/snap.
The community can support the food bank with monetary donations to help purchase additional food, hire more truck drivers and buy necessary transportation equipment. Donations can be made online at ozarksfoodharvest.org/donate by selecting "COVID-19 Hope Fund" from the drop-down menu.
"Obviously lots of people are out of work, and we don't have jobs for everyone," Brown said. "But we do have food assistance. And it's absolutely OK to ask for help."
Ozarks Food Harvest is the official Feeding America food bank for Southwest Missouri, serving 270 organizations across the Ozarks.
