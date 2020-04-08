CARTHAGE, Mo. — Marian Days, a religious pilgrimage that brings tens of thousands of Catholics of Vietnamese heritage to Carthage annually on the first weekend of August, has been canceled this year in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pandemic has forced the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer to cancel the event for the first time since it started in 1978.
The Rev. John Paul Tai Tran, provincial minister at the Carthage monastery, said it was decided on Tuesday to cancel Marian Days 2020, slated for Aug. 6-9, and plan for the event’s return on the first weekend in August 2021.
“We can’t risk the health of the people and the health of the community and of our congregation,” Tran said in an interview on Wednesday. “Just one case of the virus could spread and ruin the reputation that we and the city of Carthage have worked to build over years.”
Tran said there was no way they could accommodate the crowds that can reach an estimated 60,000 or more and maintain social distancing.
Tran said he’s been following the news of the pandemic’s spread and heard the estimates from experts that the impact of the pandemic could stretch through summer.
He also noted that doctors were estimating that it could take about 18 months to create a vaccine that could help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“It just keeps going and going, and there’s no sign of it stopping,” Tran said. “We just didn’t feel we could risk the health of the people coming to the event and the health of the community of Carthage. It’s just too much of a risk. Now we’ll take our time to let things get back to normal, and hopefully they will find a vaccine and we can get back to the event next year.”
