Juggling job duties and family care during a pandemic as well incorporating precautions against the COVID-19 virus could require a change in habits.
If there's a plan in place, the experience can be less stressful, said Shelby Allen, a registered nurse who is the prevention and wellness coordinator with Freeman Health System.
Whether people work in the office or at home, a number of steps can make the day go more smoothly, Allen said.
She recommends that people take their temperature before going to work because a fever of around 100.4 degrees is an indicator that should be checked even if no other symptoms of the illness caused by the virus are present.
"If an employer does screenings for the COVID-19 virus before the work shift, you might want to go early so you're not late" to start the shift, Allen said. Also, those who work in an office should clear off and around their desks and take supplies to wipe down and sanitize the work area.
"Be sure to honor the 6-foot space between you and your colleagues" as recommended for social distancing, Allen said.
To do that, employers can schedule workers in teams or stagger shifts so that employees have the space they need to keep far enough away from other workers and not be around so many people at once.
Also, develop a plan and schedule for cleaning the workplace. Determine how often it's going to be cleaned, and designate who is going to do the work and when.
For those working from home, "it's going to have its own set of challenges, especially if your new co-workers are your kids," Allen said. "Try to get a plan before you start your day, and then flexibility is key."
Depending on the age of the children, the adults may need to rearrange their schedules if possible.
"That might mean getting up early and getting those really important work things done before your kids get up. Or maybe use that time to create space for you to have some exercise or some quiet time for yourself," Allen said.
Partners may want to tag-team on looking after the kids. That could involve setting up different work schedules for each spouse so somebody is with the kids. Somebody may have to work later in the day or work more on the weekend, Allen said.
"There also is the home-school or crisis school plan because we are not trying to have a full day of school," she said. "Try to pick one or two things that are super important for the day and try to accomplish those."
Don't try to do everything the children would do if they were in school.
"If the only thing you might have time to do is read to your kids, then that's great," Allen said. "If you have two things, you might want to read to your kids and have them help with dinner. Right now this might be the most memorable time your kids have when they look back on their lives because they got to spend so much time with you."
And it's OK for kids to be bored. "It gives them time to be creative and dream," Allen said.
