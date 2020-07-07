One of the signature summer events for young people in the region — the county fair — will go on amid the pandemic.
While some fairs will look the same, others will be noticeably different, with some traditional activities canceled.
The Newton County Fair starts today and runs through Saturday, and there will be some limitations, including the number of people allowed in buildings.
The Jasper County Youth Fair starts next week, also with some restrictions.
Caitlyn Garrett, 14, a member of the Mount Moriah 4-H and longtime Jasper County Youth Fair participant, said she was concerned for a while that it wouldn't happen at all.
"Everyone already poured so much money and time and effort into their animals and projects," she said.
On July 1, the Carthage City Council considered closing city parks — including Municipal Park, where the fairgrounds are located — to groups larger than 10 people. Such a move would have made holding the fair difficult. That proposal was defeated by a 6-4 vote, with council members saying they wanted to trust that the Jasper County Youth Fair Board and organizers of other events would do what was necessary to make their events as safe as possible for participants.
Fair board members announced last week that the fair, even though it is going on, would be closed to public foot traffic this year. The board also canceled a number of traditional events, including the market sale, the barbecue, and smaller events like the tug-of-war, the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, the Herding Heroes show, livestock judging and the baby contest.
The Jasper County Youth Fair starts with limited events on Sunday, July 12, a work day on July 13 and speech contest that night, followed by other events and judging through July 17. Events will wrap up on July 18 with a cleaning of the fairgrounds.
“The Youth Fair board has been working closely with city officials to modify the fair in an attempt to help reduce the spread of coronavirus and still have the Youth Fair,” said Roxanne Willard, a longtime member of the board. “Our intention was to modify events or cancel specific events which do not directly relate to exhibiting of livestock and projects.
"Some might think it is unnecessary to have the fair and we should just cancel,” she said. “However, our kids have a financial investment in their livestock and projects. They have many hours of work they have put in and even more so since school has been out since March in most cases.”
Willard said the safety of the exhibitors and their families, livestock and the community will remain organizers' top concern, and they are providing material to exhibitors about the importance of social distancing, proper hand-washing, sanitizing and disinfecting.
The Newton County Fair runs until Saturday at the Roy Jean Carter Fairgrounds, located off of Lyon Drive between the Hugh Robinson Airport and Crowder College. It will include traditional events, such as exhibitions, vendors and a carnival. Its new features all revolve around preparations to limit the spread of COVID-19 in a portion of the country that has been considered a hot spot over the last few weeks:
• Additional hand-washing and hand sanitizing stations have been set up across the fairgrounds.
• Signs will be posted encouraging social distancing.
• The number of people allowed in the commercial building will be limited.
• Ride operators in the carnival will clean rides more often and space lines out for social distancing.
Members of the Newton County A&M Society say they understand that attendance may be lower this year because of the pandemic. But the organizers kept the fair going so that exhibitors who had worked all year for this spotlight could have it.
"Our goal is to run an event as close to normal as possible," board member Jennifer Thogmartin said. "We didn't want to take it away from those kids who have been working all year."
Closed to the public
Normally the Jasper County Youth Fair lasts more than a week and attracts large crowds, but that won't be the case this year.
“One of the biggest changes to the fair is we are closing our fair to the general public to help reduce the crowd size, which will help with the challenges of social distancing,” Willard said.
"Another huge change is we will not hold a traditional market animal sale and BBQ this year," she said. "We will offer the opportunity to do add-ons (a contribution) to the kids who qualify for the sale. People can add money to a 4-H or FFA member's animals via an add-on. We will then invoice the sponsor for their tax-deductible donation since Jasper County Youth Fair is a nonprofit organization.”
The market sale, traditionally held on the next to the last day of the fair, is a chance for area businesses and individuals to give money to the young people who have worked throughout the year to prepare their prized livestock for the fair.
Garrett said she has shown sheep at the Jasper County Youth Fair since before she entered kindergarten. She said the money she gets from the market sale helps her prepare her animals for the following year.
“It’s a lot of money,” Garrett said. “I use the market money on my sheep for the next year, or hay or feed or special tools I need, like getting clipper blades sharpened, or new brushes or feed because sheep are kind of fat and eat a lot."
Garrett said she’s disappointed that the fair will be closed to the public, but she’s glad she and her friends will still get the chance to show their animals.
“I’m glad it’s happening," she said. "I’m glad I get to see my fair friends. I’m glad I get to pet animals that I don’t have. I don’t think social distancing will be a problem because we’re outside and there’s already so much space. It’s the corona. I understand there’s a risk of getting kids sick, and they don’t want that. But I’m glad we’re having it.”
Willard said the board worked with the city and the Jasper County Health Department to come up with the plans to hold the fair safely.
“We are tightening our schedule and reducing the fair by almost one day,” she said. “We will not provide bleachers for spectators. Our intention was to modify events or cancel specific events which do not directly relate to exhibiting of livestock and projects.”
Around the area
• COLUMBUS, Kan. — The 92nd annual Cherokee County American Legion Free Fair is planned for July 21-25 on East Country Road in Columbus.
Fair board officials said there are no changes this year, as far as entries go. Masks are not required since the Cherokee County commissioners opted out of the statewide mask mandate enacted by Gov. Laura Kelly last week.
All 4-H entries (excluding livestock), unless otherwise stated, must be in place by 10 a.m. July 21. All entries and livestock must remain until 10 p.m. July 25. A free fair booklet with a full schedule can be found at https://www.cherokee.k-state.edu.
For more information, email ckcofair@columbus-ks.com.
• MIAMI, Okla. — The 101st annual Ottawa County Free Fair is slated for Aug. 15-21 at the Miami Fairgrounds, 1129 E St. S.W.
Extension office officials said they haven’t as yet discussed any changes or new regulations due to the pandemic.
Gates open at 5 p.m. daily for grandstand special events, which include a truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Admission is $10, and a pit pass is $15. Children ages 8 and under are free. Carnival rides will run from 6 to 10 p.m. daily Aug. 18-22. Prices are available at ottawayamusements.com.
Exhibition building and vendors will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18-21 with extended hours running from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 and from 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22. The Ottawa County Fair Demo Derby at the grandstands is slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Admission is $15, and a pit pass is $20. Children ages 8 and under are admitted for free. A free fair booklet can be found at extension.okstate.edu/county/ottawa/county-free-fair.html.
