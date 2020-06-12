Sometimes in life, risking your own health and safety is worth the price if the cause is for the greater good.
Local protest organizers have taken that thought to heart — for the past several weeks, in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody, peaceful protesters locally and nationally have hit the streets with signs, demonstrations and rally cries for nationwide justice and reform.
Alisha Boyd is one of those protesters. The Joplin resident said she and others believe that spreading awareness of oppression is worth risking COVID-19 prevention strategies that call for limiting large crowds of people.
At the same time, the medical community, while applauding those who follow the recommended precautions, is saying that the spread of the outbreak will continue unless people take the necessary steps.
“I think the reason why many of us chose to still go out and protest is because silence is compliance," Boyd said. "Something needed to be done. If you are not listening and learning, then you should be speaking out against the oppression. We are wanting to be safe, but at the same time, equality for black lives is worth the risk of protesting.”
That philosophy extends to a group that has organized in the wake of Floyd's death.
Dola Flake is one of the organizers of the community effort Joplin for Justice. Flake said the group's public events have been taking prevention guidelines into consideration as part of its focus.
“Our goal is to provide a platform to bring the community together to engage in collective community action to promote more diverse and inclusive spaces,” Flake said. “This group formed as a response to the injustice that has been highlighted by our criminal justice system toward people of color.”
That's not the only issue that has drawn protests. In May, crowds turned out to state capitols and other public buildings to protest the enactment of stay-at-home orders.
Over the past several days, Jasper County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped from 50 to 91, and with the weather warming up in the summer months, that number is expected to continue to rise.
“We are still seeing a number of new cases in the local and surrounding communities,” said Donna Stokes, the infection control coordinator for Mercy Hospital Joplin. “We actually do (expect to see those numbers rise). The more positive cases will impact that herd effect of who have they been in contact with, with it spreading out in ways from that. As you identify each positive case, there is that potential for those people they have been in recent contact to also test positive."
Stokes said the health department is doing its due diligence on trying to identify those contacts and getting them to self-quarantine, in order to reduce the risk of spread. That revolves around the individual's compliance with prevention recommendations.
From a local standpoint, many of the organized peaceful protesters are making it a point to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. And it’s not only for their own safety but for everyone who wants to come out and support the movement, as well as the people they come in contact with on an everyday basis.
Flake said the organization is providing hand sanitizer and masks to participants, as well as choosing large spaces so that participants can distance themselves from one another.
“Justice for Joplin does not have full control over COVID-19 precautions, but we are encouraging them and providing supplies to be as safe as possible," Flake said.
“We applaud everyone that is practicing the guidelines given,” Stokes said. “That is going to help us limit any peaks we are going to see in the foreseeable future. We absolutely commend all who follow those guidelines because that is going to help keep people safe.”
Of course, there is an inherent risk while still dealing with the pandemic, but the consensus among demonstrators is that protesting for racial equality is a cause worth the risk because the overall message is more important. Boyd said the pandemic is just as prevalent on protesters' minds as the issue that brought them to protest.
“Everyone I was out there with wanted to take the correct precautions because we do take the pandemic very seriously,” Boyd said.
“I think the movement for Black Lives Matters is often misunderstood,” Boyd said. “I think some people think that when we say Black Lives Matter, we are saying that no other lives matter. That’s not what we’re saying. What we are saying is there is an issue with oppression going on, and not all lives will matter until black lives are included in that.”
