Melissa Daugherty knows stress.
The Carthage woman is raising her two grandchildren on the money she receives from Social Security because she’s disabled.
Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, she’s not just raising them, she’s home-schooling them while isolating with them at home.
Daugherty also worries about her mother, who is widowed and lives alone, and her children whose jobs in the fast-food industry put them in proximity to members of the public who may not know they have the fast-spreading virus.
“You just have to focus in the moment because the bad will overwhelm you if you don’t,” Daugherty said. “It has been hard for me because I worry about my mom. I worry about my kids that are out in the fast food industry because they’re considered essential workers. Then I have the added stress of not being able to just go check on them when I’m worried about them. I can’t have them over.”
Daugherty said she’s grateful for the support she’s received from her friends and from the mental health counselor she sees every two weeks.
And now that counselor, along with others in the mental health field, have completely remade their service to meet the needs of clients who can’t leave their homes because of the pandemic.
“I see a counselor every other Thursday, but she’s seeing me over the phone because I’m not going to go over to her office,” Daugherty said. “She’s made herself available by phone, and that’s really nice. I’m very grateful for my counselor.”
Massive change
Michael Ehling, executive administrator of the Crawford County Mental Health Center in Crawford County, Kansas, said mental health professionals have had to completely retool their practices to reduce the chance of spreading the coronavirus and continue helping people in a new era of social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
But it’s a challenge to convince patients to make the switch with them.
“Health providers and mental health providers have all switched almost exclusively to telehealth options,” Ehling said. “But we find a number of families that won’t go ahead and do that, even if it is more comfortable. We do find a number of people who do appreciate the convenience of being able to get mental health services directly to their home via telehealth, but it’s an industry and a service modality that has always been face to face.”
The change is a challenge for the professionals as well.
“Technology can accomplish a connection, but it’s not the same as literally face to face,” Ehling said. “There are certain body language (aspects) that can be seen literally face to face that you don’t find over a telehealth connection.”
Ehling said his office has had to change most elements of the services it provides.
Case managers are still working with the emotionally disturbed children and persistently mentally ill adults, but they’re working with them over the phone or via video conference. People who rely on long-acting psychiatric medications can use curbside injection clinics where they never leave their car for their medication. Family and individual therapy sessions are held using Zoom, the video conferencing application.
People who don’t have access to the technology to use Zoom can still come to the Crawford County Mental Health office, even though the lobby has been closed to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“We will unlock them for people who don’t have technology but who still want to receive therapy of some sort,” Ehling said. “So they come into a room that has a laptop and they’ll literally just be talking to someone down the hall, but it’ll be over the internet and it’ll be safe for them and safe for our staff.”
Helping families
Jen Black, executive director of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, said her group is using video conferencing and telehealth to help area families cope with the new realities of home schooling and staying at home.
Black said the coronavirus pandemic is “completely different from what any of us have experienced.”
“So we all are going to have our own mental health battles, emotional health battles,” Black said.
Black said the alliance is working on a number of programs to help parents help children who are struggling to understand a new world that is challenging even to adults.
“Children are great observers and terrible interpreters, so they’re going to see the stress on their parents but not understand why,” Black said. “They’re watching everything that’s going on, but they don’t have the vocabulary or the emotional maturity to understand it or process.”
Black said the alliance is starting an online parenting group that will meet from 6 to 7:30 Mondays and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
“People can sign up, and there will be a short lesson from a licensed counselor, then really just discussion and support for each other,” Black said. “It’s all these things we’re talking about, how do you parent well when you have all these new responsibilities and how do you gauge your child’s emotions and what do you do with your own anger and stress. That’s called Parenting During a Pandemic. It’s free and it’ll be via Zoom, so people can sign up and register, and then we’ll invite them to the online show.”
Other programs provided by the alliance include a gratefulness challenge, in which Black is encouraging people to write down three things they’re grateful for every day for 21 days.
Black said there’s evidence that doing this changes the wiring of the brain to encourage more positive thinking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.