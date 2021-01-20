FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally at a gun store in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson is to begin a new term in office with a subdued inaugural ceremony marking the start of Missouri's bicentennial celebration. The Republican governor is to take the oath of office at noon Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, on the grounds of the newly refurbished Capitol.