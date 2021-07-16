JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday blasted the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for rejecting the state’s plan to offer incentives for vaccines as infections and hospitalizations blamed on the COVID-19 delta variant continue to soar.
“The CDC didn’t accept our plan, which is just totally ridiculous that they would turn us down with Missouri in the situation we’re in right now,” Parson told reporters after a bill signing in Springfield, according to the Springfield News-Leader. “So, I think it’s just another obvious problem with the CDC.”
Parson, who had previously expressed doubts about the effectiveness of incentives, has turned to them in recent weeks as pressure mounts for a stronger state response to the summer surge of cases. Despite promises that an incentive program was imminent, a program has yet to launch.
“The main concern is that CDC is limiting incentive packages to $25 per person, and we do not feel this figure will be enough to significantly increase vaccine uptake in Missouri,” Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said Friday.
Cox said the funding is from the CDC and specifically allocated for incentive programs. Cox said other states have also used the CDC’s funding stream, state funds and CARES Act dollars for their incentive programs.
“We’re exploring multiple options at this time,” Cox said.
The CDC did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night and Friday morning.
The rejection comes amid a rapid rise in new cases driven by the delta variant that has taken a firm hold throughout the state. On Friday, Missouri reported 2,337 additional cases, and the seven-day average of reported cases rose to 1,805 per day — caseloads that haven’t been seen since late January.
So far in July, the state health department has reported 23,864 additional COVID-19 cases, compared to 19,184 for the full month of June. In 76 of the state’s 117 local health department jurisdictions, case totals have equaled or exceeded those recorded in June.
Hospitalizations reached 1,357 on Tuesday, the highest since Feb. 12. The state issued its fourth hot spot advisory of the week on Thursday, warning of rapidly increasing cases in Douglas, Texas and Wright counties.
Areas of the state, like the Springfield region, are nearing record case levels, with some hospitals in the area seeing record COVID hospitalizations. It’s what’s contributed to Missouri seeing the largest number of new cases per capita, only second to Arkansas, according to The New York Times’ analysis of states’ data.
Meanwhile, Missouri ranks 38th of the 50 states and District of Columbia based on the percent of residents with at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC. Health officials have warned that vaccinations remain the best defense against severe illness caused by the more transmissible variant.
During a Thursday meeting of the Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Chris Eshleman of Deloitte Consulting, a firm hired to advise the state on its pandemic response, said vaccination rates were higher last week compared to June, but ultimately “held relatively constant” for the second straight week of July.
Areas of the state experiencing the worst outbreaks, like Springfield, Joplin and Branson, had significantly higher rates of new vaccinations compared to the rest of the state, with up to 2.5% of the adult population in some census tracts getting inoculated, Eshleman said.
“So hopefully the anticipation of the incentives ... don’t ironically cause people to slow down and wait to see what eligibility is around the corner or what prizes might be in the works,” Eshleman said, “because these high rates, you would hope to see them stick around for a few weeks longer.”
