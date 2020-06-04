Charlie Davis, who as Jasper County clerk is the county's chief election official, has taken some ribbing about a mix-up that he was unable to fix ahead of Tuesday's municipal and school voting.
Davis ordered ink pens with a stylus tip so that each voter could use a new stylus to sign the county's computer tablets to verify their identities. They could then mark their ballot with the same pen, which they could keep.
The pens were part of the Davis' effort to keep people from having to use a pen handled by others as a precaution against the transmission of the coronavirus.
The hitch was that the pens, which were to have sported the message "I voted in Jasper County," instead bore the message "I voted in Dent County."
Davis said by the time the pens were delivered to his office, there was not enough time to correct the seller's error before the June 2 elections.
"We didn't have much of a choice," he said. "They came in late Friday afternoon. I had the choice to either use the pens or send them back and get a refund."
But the special styluses were one of the safety precautions he had already announced he was going to employ in Tuesday's elections. He said he did not want to go back on something he had already told voters.
"We could have just not used them, but we did press releases and interviews (about the precautions), and I didn't want to lie to the public," Davis said. "So I made the choice to use them."
He told the seller about the error and asked that a discount be applied to the bill for the $4,000 worth of pens.
"Some people ridiculed me," he said. "But if I can get the price down and have people vote safely, those were my goals."
"I asked voters and poll workers if they felt safe, and everybody said they felt absolutely comfortable. We did our very best to make sure everything was sanitized and clean," Davis said. "Most everybody was appreciative, especially after they saw the process."
