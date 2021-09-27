COVID-19 booster shots are now available for eligible Missouri residents, the state Department of Health and Senior Services announced Monday after federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paved the way for a third jab for certain patients.
Missourians who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series. The guidance states:
• People 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.
• People ages 50–64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.
• People ages 18–49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.
• People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting, such as front-line medical workers, teachers and first responders, may receive a booster.
Residents with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster shot is right for them, state officials said. Providers also will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended by federal health officials, the state said.
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be administered anywhere the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series, state officials said.
Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStops Covid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic. The state’s COVID-19 hotline also is available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays at 1-877-435-8411.
