As the COVID-19 pandemic enters into its eighth month, doctors are preparing for a new possibility — the addition of influenza to a population already fighting to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
While it’s early in the season, local doctors are already starting to see people with positive flu cases, said Dr. Dennis Estep, chief medical officer for Freeman Health System.
It has always been important to get a flu vaccine, but Estep said this year it could be even more important because it could limit someone developing both the flu and COVID-19. Estep said he’s encouraging his medical team to treat those who come in to clinics and urgent care settings with symptoms to test for both viruses.
“There’s a pandemic going on with COVID,” he said. “It’s important to minimize any other diseases out there we can and minimize a flu outbreak.”
Groups of people at high risk for flu-related complications include children 5 and younger, adults older than 65, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Flu vaccines are recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older without an increased risk for a serious adverse reaction, health officials said.
“To ensure our state has the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, we need to do whatever we can to prevent strain on our health care system and keep Missourians healthy,” said Dr. Randall Williams, the state health director, in a statement. “Flu vaccines are therefore important to the COVID-19 fight.”
State health officials said they're working to local public health agencies to increase immunization rates among adult populations who are most at risk for contracting COVID-19. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has provided Missouri with an additional 300,000 adult flu vaccines to meet what is expected to be an increased demand, according to the statement.
"While the effectiveness of the vaccine varies from year to year, studies have shown some protection is better than none at all,” Williams said. “You are less likely to spread the virus to those around you if vaccinated, and it has also been shown to cause symptoms to be more mild if you do become infected.”
About flu vaccines
Flu vaccines are made with killed viruses; this year’s version covers four strains of influenza.
“It’s still very important for us to have more people vaccinated for flu,” Estep said, “especially if we have a significant number (of cases) on top of COVID.”
Some people could have a reaction to the shot as their body begins to build a resistance against influenza, he said.
“They don’t get full-blown flu, but they may get the symptoms of the flu,” Estep said. “The low-grade reaction to it is their body building up immunity to (the flu).”
Symptoms of influenza include general achiness, a runny nose, a sore throat and a low-grade fever. COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the flu but can include a cough, the loss of the sense of smell and taste, and respiratory issues. Some cases have gastrointestinal symptoms.
“As far as we know, they can get influenza and COVID (because) both are viruses,” Estep said. “It may or may not be something we see a lot of; it’s too early to tell. It’s very important to get the flu vaccine, and if they develop symptoms, they need to get tested.”
Estep said if people develop any of the symptoms and suspect they have influenza, they should contact their physician or seek medical help.
“The earlier we start somebody on medicine, such as Tamiflu, the better chance they have of doing better,” he said. “Early detection is really key.”
Estep encourages people to maintain proper hygiene practices, including washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing when possible.
“It’s the same things we’ve been talking about ... with COVID,” Estep said. “It’s exactly the same way to protect yourself from the flu.”
Things to know
• Flu shots available for people 65 and older are stronger to provide greater protection for adults with a possible decreased immunity.
• An egg-free vaccine is available for people with allergies.
• FluMist is available in addition to the regular flu shot.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the pneumonia vaccine for those 65 or older, or those between 2 and 64, who have certain medical conditions, and for those 19 to 64 who smoke tobacco.
