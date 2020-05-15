PITTSBURG, Kan. — The remainder of the 2020 season has been canceled for Pittsburg Community Theatre.
There were four productions remaining in the season — "Xanadu," "Matilda," "Dracula" and "All is Calm." The board of directors also has canceled its children's summer theater workshop, Junior Starz, which had been planned for June.
“We’ve been wrestling with what to do about our 2020 season. We were looking forward to it because of the diversity we believed it would offer performers, crews and our audiences,” said Joella Skyles, board president. “The decision to cancel wasn’t easy. But the safety of the lives we impact, from cast to crew to audiences, is a priority.”
The board will contact theater members and underwriters in the coming days.
