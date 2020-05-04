PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Farmers Market is set to open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday with some restrictions.
New safety procedures have been implemented, including protective barriers, markings to indicate a 6-foot distance between customers and a hand-washing station. The market also will be limited to 40 people at one time.
Only food vendors will be in attendance; activities such as live music and Kids Day events are postponed indefinitely.
"While the market will look much different this year due to COVID-19, our mission remains the same," said Kim Vogel, director of the parks and recreation department. "We look forward to serving the Pittsburg community and providing access to healthy, sustainable food."
Details: 620-231-8310, pittks.org/farmersmarket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.