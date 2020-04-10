PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several entities in Southeast Kansas are working together to create and produce face shield components for health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Involved in the project are several departments at Pittsburg State University, Ascension Via Christi Hospital and several local businesses.
The project began with an idea from Kyle Bockover, branch supervisor of the Ascension Via Christi Hospital home medical equipment office in Pittsburg. He had heard of 3D printers being used elsewhere to help make face shields and other medical equipment as supplies dwindled, and he wondered if the Pittsburg community could respond to the need.
Prototyping and production are coming from PRG Prototyping, a Pittsburg-based firm that specializes in producing prototypes for plastic, metal, electronic and textile products. Founder Tyler Harrell said business had slowed because of stay-at-home orders that were reducing client activity.
But when he heard of the idea for producing face shields locally, Harrell developed a prototype and determined that his staff could make the face shields using large water jet and CNC machines. They believed they could produce 30,000 per month and scale up as needed, he said.
Ascension Via Christi approved the prototype this week, and Harrell's team now has the go-ahead for production. Via Christi also has already purchased 3,500 units and connected PRG Prototyping with the national Ascension Resource Group.
PRG is selling the face shields for $4.40 per unit. Other buyers include a group of Parsons residents, who have bought 650 face shields to donate to Labette Health, and Crossland Construction Co., which has agreed to buy 2,000 face shields to donate to hospitals in its regional markets.
“I think we can really help the world right now and stay in business at the same time,” Harrell said in a statement. “We're hopeful this could take off and have the real potential for a local business to help address the regional and national gap in PPE (personal protective equipment) supply for front-line health care professionals.”
Others involved in the communitywide project are PSU faculty members David Miller, Paul Herring, Greg Murray and Byron McKay, who are providing consulting and technical support and some of their labs' 3D printers; PSU graduate Cassandra Ngo, who is monitoring 3D printers from Block22; Pitsco, DEPCO Enterprises and Stratasys, all of which have donated materials; and John White, a teacher at Pittsburg Middle School who is producing components using some of the school district's 3D printers.
The project is a prime example of what Shawn Naccarato, PSU's chief strategic officer, envisioned when the university opened Block22 last year. Block22 is a joint project by PSU, the city and a private developer, and one of its features is a makerspace in a downtown Pittsburg building that comes ready with woodworking tools, laser engravers and 3D printers that are available for use by entrepreneurs.
“As helpless as we all feel, it’s good to be involved in something that could have a great impact,” Naccarato said in a statement. “Times of crisis tend to highlight your strengths and weaknesses and the ability to react quickly and in a truly connected way.”
