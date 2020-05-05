PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department is limiting the use of some park facilities and modifying summer programs to comply with state and county orders.
Youth dance classes will be offered virtually through June 1. Baton classes will continue at Lincoln Center, but attendance will be limited to fewer than 10 children per class.
Adult and youth softball leagues are tentatively set to begin June 1. Team practices can take place at the ball fields with 10 or fewer people beginning May 18; reservations for practices will begin on May 13.
Four Oaks Golf Course is open to the public but is restricted to open play. The driving range and miniature golf course remain closed. Golf tournaments are canceled for 2020.
Programs such as Camp Now & Then, Junior Golf Clinic, Tennis Camp, Mike Watt Baseball Camp, Corporate Challenge and all Senior Citizens Club meetings have been canceled for the summer.
The Pittsburg Aquatic Center will remain closed. Public playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions and picnic tables remain are tentatively set to reopen on May 18.
Details: 620-231-8310, pprd@pittks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.