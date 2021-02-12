PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg School District began administering COVID-19 vaccines to employees on Friday, starting with a clinic at Pittsburg High School.
The clinics follow a Jan. 20 announcement by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to activate Phase 2 of the state's vaccination distribution, a group that includes child care workers, teachers, custodians, bus drivers and other K-12 staff. The Pittsburg School District earlier this month gave eligible staff members the opportunity to opt in to receiving the vaccine during this phase.
Crawford County Health Department representatives will visit each school building over a two-day period for the first round of vaccines and will repeat the process for the second round. Both of the vaccines available for use in the U.S., Moderna and Pfizer, require two doses for full efficacy.
"We are grateful for the partnership that we have had with the Crawford County Health Department and the Community Health Center during this pandemic," Superintendent Richard Proffit said in a statement. "The vaccination administration, for our staff who chose to take it, is just another example of how we are working together to help make our environment safer and healthier. It has brought peace of mind to those who have wanted to receive the vaccine for some time. It goes beyond just being inoculated."
The vaccine is not required but is being made available to all Pittsburg School District employees, including active substitute teachers and those working at the Family Resource Center and the Southeast Kansas Career and Technical Education Center.
"It's an exciting step for us and a step in the right direction," said Carrie Logiudici, a high school nurse who helped coordinate the first clinic on Friday. "I'm thankful to see the excitement in our staff and to be able to help our team in receiving the vaccine. For me, it's a sign of hope."
The vaccine is not being made available to students during these clinics, district officials said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
In Missouri, teachers and other educators are in Phase 1B, Tier 3, of the state's vaccination plan. Currently, only individuals in Phase 1A and tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B are eligible to receive vaccines. Those groups include patient-facing health care workers, residents and staff of nursing homes, first responders and public safety workers, individuals 65 and older, and adults with underlying health conditions.
In Oklahoma, school personnel can get COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Feb. 22, the state announced this week.
