PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg School District and Pittsburg State University will start classes later this month with COVID-19 safety measures in place as the coronavirus’s delta variant continues to spread across Southeast Kansas.
“We had hoped to begin our 2021-22 school year in normal operations,” said Richard Proffitt, superintendent of Pittsburg public schools, in a recent letter to parents. “However, as COVID numbers climb in Crawford County, we must take the necessary steps to protect our staff and students.”
At the recommendation of the Crawford County Health Department, school district students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks in buildings and on district transportation. Employees also will be expected stay on top of “mitigation strategies for keeping our facilities clean as well as hand-washing and respiratory etiquette,” Proffitt said.
He said mask use has been particularly effective for the school district, which last year was able to stay open and offer in-person learning without temporary closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We know that wearing masks again is not ideal, and we also know the added strain that this places on our staff and students, but it is important that we do our part in stopping the transmission of the virus during this peak time,” he said.
The COVID-19 measures will remain in effect until at least Oct. 1 and will be reevaluated by administrators, in conjunction with the health department, every two weeks, Proffitt said.
Pittsburg State also will start the fall semester with COVID-19 precautions.
All faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, if they are in classrooms or indoor gathering spaces where social distancing is not possible. Masks are not required if individuals are alone in workspaces and offices, or if they are in public spaces where social distancing is possible.
The policy will be reviewed every two weeks and rescinded when no longer necessary, university officials said Tuesday.
The university has encouraged faculty, staff and students to get vaccines. PSU will offer incentives to students who get vaccinated; details are expected to be announced soon.
Students who will live in residence halls are asked prior to moving in to submit proof of vaccination, show that they have had the virus since March 2021, or have a negative test within 72 hours of arrival. They otherwise will be required to take a COVID-19 test when they arrive to move in.
The Crawford County Health Department on Monday reported 322 residents were in isolation with active COVID-19 cases, and another 966 were being quarantined due to possible exposure. The county has recorded 5,583 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths.
