Following its recent launch of the PP Direct app, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has announced that patients can now access Planned Parenthood’s health care providers through video conferencing.
Birth control, pregnancy options counseling, HIV prevention medication, visits that do not require a physical exam and other services are now available via video visits. Services that require a clinical exam are still being conducted in the health centers.
“Our goal is to provide the same high-quality care for patients remotely as they have come to count on in our health centers,” said Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, in a statement. “We are meeting patients where they are not only during this pandemic, but from now on patients all across the region will be able to access trusted providers no matter where they live.”
Patients can schedule a video visit with a Planned Parenthood provider by calling 314-531-7526.
Details: ppslr.org/telehealth.
