In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is launching a new telehealth program in Missouri.
The health care provider will begin phasing in services without requiring patients to visit a health center, beginning with patients seeking birth control or patients with urinary tract infections. The first remote services will be available using the mobile application PP Direct, and patients seeking access to birth control can schedule a phone appointment with one of Planned Parenthood’s providers.
Patients accessing birth control can get it by scheduling a phone appointment with Planned Parenthood staff at 314-531-7526. These appointments are available whether or not a patient has insurance. Those who are uninsured or underinsured may also qualify for free birth control using this service.
Over the coming weeks, Planned Parenthood will expand telehealth by offering additional services by video. Planned Parenthood staff will be available to answer patients’ questions, help them manage prescriptions and help address their sexual and reproductive health care needs.
"Access to health care is difficult or sometimes impossible for so many Missourians," said Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, in a statement. "We are proud to now offer health services to Missourians uninhibited by geography."
