Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is asking its supporters to make and donate cloth masks for patients when they visit Planned Parenthood health centers.
“For Planned Parenthood supporters looking for a way to stay engaged and help patients during this pandemic, donating cloth masks is a terrific way to make an impact,” said Angie Postal, vice president of public policy, education and community engagement. “Supporters stepping up to make masks will help our health centers continue providing the quality care people need, while also doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus. Planned Parenthood is implementing this initiative in order to contribute to community efforts to slow the spread.
To donate masks, email volunteer@ppslr.org. The organization is collecting masks for centers in the St. Louis area and Southwest Missouri.
