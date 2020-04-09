Plenty of ventilators available at both Joplin hospitals

While some hospitals in other states struggle to pair ventilators with COVID-19 patients, a Joplin-based hospital has a sufficient number of the lifesaving machines to meet the area’s needs.
“There has been a lot of talk about ventilators, ventilator shortages and how they work," said Freeman Health System pulmonologist Dr. Grant Pierson. "Fortunately we have not had a ventilator shortage at this time, nor do I expect that we would run into a ventilator shortage given the rate of our (cases).”
During Thursday’s daily briefing, Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, said the hospital staff has treated nine COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus first took root in the Four-State Area. Only one patient was ill enough to require a ventilator, and that patient has since improved enough to be taken off the machine.
At any given point throughout the hospital, several ventilators are being used for illnesses not related to COVID-19, officials said.
“We’ve had a very, very small amount of truly positive cases … which is fantastic,” Pierson said. “Even if we were to get hit with the biggest peak, the chances that we’re going to need these ventilators or more are going to be very, very low.”
Pierson said Freeman has a stock of about 50 ventilators. Officials with Mercy would not specify how many ventilators are at the Joplin-based hospital but said it has an ample number of the machines.
“In the previous few weeks, Mercy has taken steps to acquire additional supplies and medical equipment and has more than enough ventilators to meet our crisis capacity projections," a Mercy statement read.
Pierson said that, to his knowledge, Freeman has not received requests to lend its ventilators to either Missouri-based or out-of-state hospitals. The machines will remain here in case there's a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged people to stay at home and honor social distancing guidelines when out in public as the country braces for a surge of patients before the expected peak hits in the middle of the month.
On Wednesday, Pierson gave a brief rundown of how a ventilator works, using a portable unit on loan to the hospital from Missouri Southern State University for demonstration. The machine was described as “the latest and greatest ventilators" on the market.
Ventilators are used in severe cases when patients cannot get enough oxygen into their lungs.
The machines, he said, are similar to air compressors, in that they “retrieve air from the atmosphere and deliver that air into the lungs. We can modify that air by adding additional oxygen, up to 100% of oxygen, as well as … modify pressure.”
While the machines can't remove fluid from the lungs, they help "provide air into the little air sacs in the lungs to keep them open and allow the body to heal,” Pierson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.