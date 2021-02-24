Prater's Pharmacy, which has locations in Webb City, Seneca and Sarcoxie, will host an appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Newton County residents on Thursday.
Residents who are eligible for the vaccine under Missouri's prioritization plan include individuals 65 and older as well as adults with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes or sickle cell anemia.
Newton County residents are asked to fill out a form at praterspharmacy.com. Pharmacy officials will then make contact by phone to schedule an appointment.
