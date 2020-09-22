Not only will Pittsburg State University's football team compete in non-conference football this fall, but the Gorillas will also play MIAA football as soon as next month.
The university announced on Tuesday it will partner with Missouri Western University and the University of Nebraska-Kearney in order to allow the three MIAA schools to play a partial conference season.
The “scheduling alliance” was created following the cancellation of the 2020 football season by the MIAA and the 2020 NCAA Division II fall championships by the NCAA to create an avenue for the student-athletes to play a limited number of games this fall.
The three university teams will each play two games against one another while filling out the remainder of their schedules with other NCAA-II and FCS institutions.
“At this time, we believe it is possible to play football in our community and we are planning this with the interest of the physical and mental wellness of our student-athletes at the forefront," said Athletic Director Jim Johnson in a release. "We believe, for many reasons, it is in the best interest of our institution, our community and our fan base to have football this fall.
Johnson said there is still room to add a fifth game to the schedule on Nov. 21 — the university is working to secure a second home game to be played that day.
PSU will host UNK at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at Carnie Smith Stadium. The Gorillas will then face MWSU at St. Joseph on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.
The Gorillas also play an additional non-conference matchup scheduled on Nov. 14 at Nacogdoches, Texas against FCS member Stepen F. Austin. The Gorillas travel to West Texas A&M (D2) on Nov. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.