PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several changes are coming to commencement ceremonies at Pittsburg State University, which are scheduled for next month, as well as the spring semester that begins in January to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the community.
Commencement for fall graduates will take place Friday, Nov. 20; commencement for spring graduates whose ceremony was postponed in May will take place Saturday, Nov. 21.
Changes include keeping graduates and their guests together, enforcing "strict" social distancing and mask policies, and prohibiting seating by transforming the ceremony into "near-constant movement," officials said. Each graduate will be issued four tickets for guests to reduce occupancy inside the Robert W. Plaster Center and Garfield Weede Building.
Based on feedback from students and faculty, the ceremonies still will offer graduates the opportunity to walk across a stage and hear their name being read, receive a diploma in person, and invite family and friends to the event.
“Though each will be different and smaller than a typical commencement ceremony, we're very pleased that we're able to accommodate all of the activities most requested by our spring 2020 graduates and our soon-to-be fall 2020 graduates,” Provost Howard Smith said in a statement. “We also appreciate the patience of those graduates and their families as we worked out the details so we could ensure safety but also a celebratory atmosphere for such an important milestone in their lives.”
Plans for commencement have been approved by the Crawford County Health Department, the university said. Following the ceremonies, face-to-face classes will be dismissed and will finish the semester online.
Looking past commencement, the spring semester will start as scheduled on Jan. 19. But spring break, originally scheduled for the week of March 22, has been moved to the week of May 10. Finals will be scheduled for the week of May 3, and spring commencement will move to May 7-8.
Moving spring break, which is traditionally a time when students travel or return to their hometown, to the end of the semester is an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the mobility of students when classes are ongoing, officials said.
“While advances in science and mitigation strategies will continue to evolve, we don’t expect the virus to disappear in time for the spring semester,” Smith said. “We also know that reducing exposure will continue to be the most critical element of keeping our campus open and healthy."
COVID-19 update
After reporting a spike of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the fall semester, the PSU Bryant Student Health Center said Wednesday that the number of positive cases involving students continues to decline.
In the seven days leading up to Wednesday, 32 students were tested on campus, which is one fewer than last week. Of those, four tested positive, with eight tests pending. The number of students in isolation is down to three from 12 in the past week, and the number of students in quarantine is down to about 50. Among faculty and staff, two new cases were reported over the past week.
Cases also are declining at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, which reported 10 new student cases during the week ending Oct. 4. That's down from the 25 student cases reported a week earlier and a record high of 37 student cases reported in mid-September, according to the university's dashboard.
For the second consecutive week, Missouri Southern reported no new faculty or staff cases.
