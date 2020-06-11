PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Pittsburg State University will hold a commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates on Saturday, Nov. 21, officials announced today.
The spring ceremonies were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Commencement ceremonies for those who are scheduled to graduate at the end of the fall 2020 semester will be at 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
More details about commencement will be released at a later date.
