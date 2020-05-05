PITTSBURG, Kan. — Officials at Pittsburg State University have announced plans to resume face-to-face classes and open residence halls this fall.
“There are still many unknowns,” President Steve Scott said. “Campus won’t be the same, but not all of the differences are defined. What we can say with certainty now is that health and safety remain our top priority.”
Three working groups have been established to provide guidance in bringing faculty, staff and students back this fall.
An academics group will make recommendations for safely resuming face-to-face instruction for the fall semester, including consideration of course schedules, the academic calendar, curricular design, and classroom, lab, library and office safety.
A student life group will make recommendations for safely returning students to university housing and access to student life resources and activities.
A budget and finance group will make recommendations to address the financial impact of returning to campus this fall as well as responding to the overall impact of the virus on university finances, including tuition and fee discounts, revenue opportunities, options for budget reductions and more.
The president and Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will host a town hall at 11 a.m. Wednesday on KRPS 89.9 FM, in which they'll discuss the planning process. They'll take questions in advance and during the broadcast at social@pittstate.edu.
