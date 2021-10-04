PITTSBURG, Kan. — More than 3,000 individuals who are regularly on campus are now vaccinated against COVID-19 and will receive awards through a vaccine incentive program, Pittsburg State University officials announced Monday.
The vaccine incentive program was announced on Aug. 9. Employees and students had until Sept. 17 to submit proof of vaccination. Incentives are being funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Approximately 4,480 students who attend class or live or work on campus were eligible for incentives. Of those, 55% submitted valid vaccination records. Each will receive a $500 scholarship toward their tuition next semester, or a $500 refund for those who will graduate in December.
Additionally, a drawing will be held this month for two students to each receive an $8,500 scholarship that will cover tuition, fees and room and board for one semester.
More than 80% of approximately 800 eligible employees submitted valid vaccination records. Each will receive a $1,000 incentive.
Since March 18, the university has held four vaccination clinics for students and one for employees. Vaccinations also are free at the Bryant Student Health Center.
“We’re proud of our efforts as an institution and proud of the students and employees who took the step to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus,” said Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs, in a statement. “The more people on our campus vaccinated, the less likely disruptions will happen to our fall operations, students won’t miss as much class or as many activities, and everyone can have a safer, more productive semester.”
