PITTSBURG, Kan. — In conjunction with Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to gradually reopen the state of Kansas, campus facilities at Pittsburg State University will remain closed until at least May 18.
The plan allows for gatherings of fewer than 10 people and enables the reopening of some businesses, including restaurants, as long as safety protocols are followed. Social distancing, limiting travel, mask wearing and telework remain encouraged.
PSU employees working from home will continue to do so, while essential personnel who already are coming to campus for work will continue to do so. Personnel will return as necessary in order to support campus operations. Social distancing will be required for those on campus.
To comply with an order approved by Crawford County, any employees reporting to campus for work will be required to complete a daily questionnaire about their health as it relates to COVID-19 symptoms and activities that caused potential exposure to an infected person.
