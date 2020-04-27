PITTSBURG, Kan. — Library staff at Pittsburg State University have created a PSU-themed virtual escape room.
Typically, an escape room requires teams to work together to find hidden clues and solve puzzles in order to physically leave the room. The PSU escape room — not based on a true story — requires only an internet connection. Anyone may compete at https://bit.ly/DiscoverPSU beginning Tuesday.
“Can you recover the missing artwork in time? Complete the escape room in a group or by yourself,” said Ruth Monnier, learning outreach librarian. “Everyone is welcome.”
Details: rmonnier@pittstate.edu.
