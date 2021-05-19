PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has rescinded its campus mask mandate, it announced Wednesday.
Referencing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Crawford County public health officer, the university also further relaxed occupancy limits in facilities and asked that all employees return to on-campus work by June 13.
This fall, most university courses will be held in person or offered in a hybrid format. Activities are expected to resume as normal.
But university officials noted that mitigation practices may continue to shift in response to federal, state and local public health guidelines.
“We hope masks are not required in the fall, but like any other pandemic-related guidance, we can make changes based on the status of the virus in our community at that time,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “We’re hopeful for full classrooms, a full football stadium and a full return to all of the events and activities that make Pittsburg State University special.”
