PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University officials have extended the closure of campus facilities until at least April 19, with academic labs closed for the remainder of the semester.
The admissions office is available to prospective students through real-time chats, and staff can provide virtual tours and assistance at admission.pittstate.edu/virtual-resources. Registration will open Monday for a virtual college fair in which PSU is participating; details are at strivescan.com/virtual.
The financial assistance office is available through real-time chats and by phone at 620-235-4240.
Enrollment for the summer session and fall semester will begin April 19 and continue on April 20 for graduate students, seniors and juniors. Sophomores will enroll on April 21, and freshmen will enroll April 23-24. Transfer students can enroll beginning April 27.
New freshmen who graduated prior to the 2019-20 academic year will enroll April 29, while new freshmen who will be 2020 graduates should plan to enroll during a summertime Pitt CARES session.
