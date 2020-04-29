PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students in the art department at Pittsburg State University will offer “Dream Team,” a virtual exhibit beginning Friday.
The exhibit will take viewers into a virtual art gallery featuring works by Brianna Cooks, Corgan Faller, E. Klubek, Jansis Alvarado, Victoria Martinac, Simon Alimujiang and Sophia Stapleton. A virtual reception will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom.
The students have recorded their artist talks in advance to share with viewers; those talks will go live at 7 p.m. Friday on the PSU YouTube channel and will be shown in the Zoom event.
Visit the virtual gallery at publish.exhibbit.com/gallery/85585587/marble-gallery-14769/. Join the Zoom event at https://pittstate.zoom.us/j/98529294379.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.